CG COMSTECH emphasizes Muslim Ummah to invest on youth

Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary Thursday emphasized the Muslim world to invest in youth to achieve socioeconomic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary Thursday emphasized the Muslim world to invest in youth to achieve socioeconomic development.

He was addressing the Mustafa (peace be upon him) Prize distribution ceremony in Isfahan, Tehran.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that we can together change the world by bringing global science, innovation, and education to every corner.

Prof. Choudhary said that we live in a world which is defined by knowledge and its application.

He quoted Pakistani Nobel Laureate Prof. Abdus Salam, “the developing countries differ from developed countries not only because they have less wealth and capital but because they have less knowledge”.

He termed the launching of the Mustafa PBUH Prize the most significant in the STI landscape of the Muslim world and said that it has now earned global trust and recognition.

Prof. Choudhary said that the OIC is the second largest group of countries after the United Nations. He said that over 50 percent population in OIC region is below the age of 25 years.

He said that this tremendous pool of vigor and creativity requires adequate and relevant education. He informed that COMSTECH has initiated many programs to promote STI capacity of youth through inter-Islamic cooperation.

He said that socioeconomic development is no longer dependent on natural resources, knowledge is the main fuel which runs the engine of world economies.

He said 12 disruptive technologies will generate a wealth of over 33 trillion dollars by the year 2025, as reported by 2019 report of McKensy Global Institute.

Prof. Choudhary mentioned that science, technology and education need political support, increased budgets, women participation, Research and Development expenditure on disruptive technologies, emphasis on patent and IPR protection, Science and Technology collaboration and inculcation of increased interest of science learning in youth.

He said that the best model for socioeconomic development for the Muslim world is to invest in capacity building of youth.

Prof. Choudhary expressed his greetings to the organizers of Mustafa PBUH prize ceremony for putting together magnificent festival of recognizing excellence in science in the Muslim world.

He extended his gratitude to Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation for lightening the candle of hope, and for giving the sense of direction to over two billion Muslims.

Prof. Choudhary was honored with the Mustafa (peace be upon him) Prize in 2021 in the field of bio-organic chemistry. The Mustafa (peace be upon him) Prize was established in 2012, and the award ceremony held biennially.