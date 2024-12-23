CG COMSTECH Inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms
Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 11:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary Monday inaugurated state-of-the-art AI Smart Classrooms at the Department of Computer Sciences, University of Karachi.
These cutting-edge classrooms, developed in collaboration with the ICE Breakers Foundation, mark a significant step forward in integrating advanced technology into education, said a news release.
The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Vice Chancellor, Prof.
Dr. Khalid M. Iraqi, who joined Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary in celebrating this milestone.
Speaking at the event as chief guest, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the ICE Breakers Foundation for their invaluable support in realizing this initiative, which will undoubtedly empower students and faculty with modern tools to enhance learning and innovation.
This partnership reflects a shared commitment to fostering educational excellence and embracing technological advancements.
