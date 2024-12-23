Open Menu

CG COMSTECH Inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 11:39 PM

CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary Monday inaugurated state-of-the-art AI Smart Classrooms at the Department of Computer Sciences, University of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary Monday inaugurated state-of-the-art AI Smart Classrooms at the Department of Computer Sciences, University of Karachi.

These cutting-edge classrooms, developed in collaboration with the ICE Breakers Foundation, mark a significant step forward in integrating advanced technology into education, said a news release.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Vice Chancellor, Prof.

Dr. Khalid M. Iraqi, who joined Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary in celebrating this milestone.

Speaking at the event as chief guest, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the ICE Breakers Foundation for their invaluable support in realizing this initiative, which will undoubtedly empower students and faculty with modern tools to enhance learning and innovation.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to fostering educational excellence and embracing technological advancements.

Related Topics

Karachi Technology Education Event

Recent Stories

Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen ..

Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Coordinator ..

34 seconds ago
 CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

35 seconds ago
 European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

37 seconds ago
 Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded i ..

Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded in Kursk: Zelensky

38 seconds ago
 PTI to bring proposals in next dialogue session: R ..

PTI to bring proposals in next dialogue session: Rana Sanaullah

40 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundatio ..

40 minutes ago
Cyclone Chido death toll rises to 120 in Mozambiqu ..

Cyclone Chido death toll rises to 120 in Mozambique

38 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree establishing Dub ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree establishing Dubai Resilience Centre

55 minutes ago
 Accused killer of US insurance CEO pleads not guil ..

Accused killer of US insurance CEO pleads not guilty to 'terrorist' murder

53 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launch ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Authentic Identity and Sust ..

1 hour ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of i ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of inaugural Dubai Sculpture Sympo ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International ..

Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International Customer Experience Standards

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan