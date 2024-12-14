Open Menu

CG COMSTECH Proposes Global Network To Harmonize Science And Quranic Values

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

CG COMSTECH proposes Global Network to harmonize Science and Quranic Values

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Coordinator General (CG) of COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary has proposed a global initiative to unite institutions working on the intersection of the Holy Quran and science.

He was speaking during a meeting of the board of Directors at the Research Centre for Science and the Quran, Iran.

The CG COMSETCH suggested the establishment of an international network of institutions working on the Holy Quran and Science to facilitate collaboration and the development of a joint research strategy in this field.

He emphasized that the Muslim world's approach to science is unique, as it is deeply rooted in Quranic values, which align scientific progress with ethical and moral considerations.

These values, he argued, are vital for ensuring that science serves the greater benefit of humanity.

The Coordinator General called for scholars and researchers to integrate these principles into their work to address global challenges and advance knowledge in ways that are both innovative and responsible.

The proposal underlines the importance of combining spiritual and scientific dimensions, positioning Quranic values as a guiding framework for ethical and purposeful research.

COMSTECH is an organization dedicated to promoting science and technology in the Muslim world.

Related Topics

World Technology Iran Progress Moral Muslim

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

2 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

3 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

6 hours ago
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

15 hours ago
 France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

15 hours ago
 Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup retur ..

Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week

15 hours ago
 EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

15 hours ago
 Indian actor held after stampede death at film scr ..

Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening

16 hours ago
 Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan