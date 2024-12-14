CG COMSTECH proposes Global Network to harmonize Science and Quranic Values

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Coordinator General (CG) of COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary has proposed a global initiative to unite institutions working on the intersection of the Holy Quran and science.

He was speaking during a meeting of the board of Directors at the Research Centre for Science and the Quran, Iran.

The CG COMSETCH suggested the establishment of an international network of institutions working on the Holy Quran and Science to facilitate collaboration and the development of a joint research strategy in this field.

He emphasized that the Muslim world's approach to science is unique, as it is deeply rooted in Quranic values, which align scientific progress with ethical and moral considerations.

These values, he argued, are vital for ensuring that science serves the greater benefit of humanity.

The Coordinator General called for scholars and researchers to integrate these principles into their work to address global challenges and advance knowledge in ways that are both innovative and responsible.

The proposal underlines the importance of combining spiritual and scientific dimensions, positioning Quranic values as a guiding framework for ethical and purposeful research.

COMSTECH is an organization dedicated to promoting science and technology in the Muslim world.