CG Indonesia visits SCCI Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Consul General of Indonesia Dr June Kuncoro on Wednesday visited the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) Sukkur.

While exchanging the views during meeting, the Indonesian CG said that We have to deeply understand the patterns and structure of challenges hindering trade between the two countries.

He congratulated the newly-elected president of SCCI Sukkur and hopes to see his contribution towards enhanced Indonesia-Pakistan cooperation.

He said that as the Indonesian government was always keen to support business people, hence, the Indonesian Consulate and its embassy in Islamabad remain extensively engaged beyond the call of duty in identifying opportunities and fully facilitating businessmen of both countries.

To enhance Indonesia-Pakistan trade ties, he advised the business community of Karachi to participate in trade fairs, meet Indonesian business people and send business delegations so that the Indonesian business community could be acquainted about trade opportunities.

President SCCI Bilal Ahmed Khan, while welcoming the Indonesian CG, appreciated the Indonesian Consulate for playing the role of a bridge connecting our nations and fostering a spirit of friendship that goes beyond geographical boundaries.

He was of the view that there was a huge potential for enhancing bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Indonesia. Both countries boast vibrant markets, skilled labor forces and good geographical locations.