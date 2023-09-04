Open Menu

CG Japan, President PJCA Condole Demise Of Former Judge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

CG Japan, President PJCA condole demise of former judge

Consul General of Japan Syed Nadeem Alam Shah and President of Pakistan Japan Cultural Association Quetta Syed Feroze Alam Shah on Monday condoled the demise of former Judge International Court of Law Hague, Justice (retired) Ali Nawaz Chauhan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Consul General of Japan Syed Nadeem Alam Shah and President of Pakistan Japan Cultural Association Quetta Syed Feroze Alam Shah on Monday condoled the demise of former Judge International Court of Law Hague, Justice (retired) Ali Nawaz Chauhan.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the death of the former judge, they said Pakistan has lost an expert jurist, thinker and patriot.

The services of Justice Chauhan were unforgettable. Apart from this, he also played an important role in promoting Japanese culture in the country as President of the Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association.

Justice Chauhan services would be remembered for a long time, they maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta President Of Pakistan Japan From Court

Recent Stories

CM extends sympathies to heirs of martyrs

CM extends sympathies to heirs of martyrs

7 minutes ago
 LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 5

LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 5

7 minutes ago
 Police get three days physical remand of Ali Wazir ..

Police get three days physical remand of Ali Wazir

7 minutes ago
 Chehlum Security plan finalizes

Chehlum Security plan finalizes

7 minutes ago
 Latest screening system installed at Lahore airpor ..

Latest screening system installed at Lahore airport

7 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Saudi King on passing of Princ ..

UAE leaders condole Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

13 minutes ago
SIFC continues to steer investment related initiat ..

SIFC continues to steer investment related initiatives at fast pace

12 minutes ago
 Governor grieved over Navy helicopter crash in Gwa ..

Governor grieved over Navy helicopter crash in Gwadar

12 minutes ago
 MQM leaders call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

MQM leaders call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

12 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt appoints doctors as Police surgeo ..

Balochistan govt appoints doctors as Police surgeon in all 34 districts

4 minutes ago
 PM orders immediate action against power thieves, ..

PM orders immediate action against power thieves, defaulters

4 minutes ago
 CCPO takes notice of video showing Police personne ..

CCPO takes notice of video showing Police personnel getting bread, lassi without ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan