CG Japan, President PJCA condole demise of former judge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Consul General of Japan Syed Nadeem Alam Shah and President of Pakistan Japan Cultural Association Quetta Syed Feroze Alam Shah on Monday condoled the demise of former Judge International Court of Law Hague, Justice (retired) Ali Nawaz Chauhan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Consul General of Japan Syed Nadeem Alam Shah and President of Pakistan Japan Cultural Association Quetta Syed Feroze Alam Shah on Monday condoled the demise of former Judge International Court of Law Hague, Justice (retired) Ali Nawaz Chauhan.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the death of the former judge, they said Pakistan has lost an expert jurist, thinker and patriot.

The services of Justice Chauhan were unforgettable. Apart from this, he also played an important role in promoting Japanese culture in the country as President of the Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association.

Justice Chauhan services would be remembered for a long time, they maintained.