CG of China presents "Friendship Award" to VC Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The Consul General of China Mr. Zhao Shireen, presented the "Friendship Award 2022 of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Lahore" to the Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, here at a ceremony held at the Gymkhana Club.

The certificate was awarded in honor for promoting relationships between China and Pakistan in the field of education.

On the occasion, Mr. Zhao Shireen appreciated the efforts of UoS related to strengthen academia-industry linkages and promote Chinese language and culture.

He also praised various initiatives of the university which included Confucius Institute at UoS, MoUs with Chinese leading institutions and Chinese language courses.

During the meeting, Dr. Qaiser Abbas thanked the Chinese Embassy for starting "Chinese Ambassador Scholarship" program 2023 for the students of Sargodha University.

He vowed to further expand the scope of cooperation with Chinese educational institutions.