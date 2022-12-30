UrduPoint.com

CG Of China Presents "Friendship Award" To VC Sargodha University

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 03:20 PM

CG of China presents "Friendship Award" to VC Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The Consul General of China Mr. Zhao Shireen, presented the "Friendship Award 2022 of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Lahore" to the Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, here at a ceremony held at the Gymkhana Club.

The certificate was awarded in honor for promoting relationships between China and Pakistan in the field of education.

On the occasion, Mr. Zhao Shireen appreciated the efforts of UoS related to strengthen academia-industry linkages and promote Chinese language and culture.

He also praised various initiatives of the university which included Confucius Institute at UoS, MoUs with Chinese leading institutions and Chinese language courses.

During the meeting, Dr. Qaiser Abbas thanked the Chinese Embassy for starting "Chinese Ambassador Scholarship" program 2023 for the students of Sargodha University.

He vowed to further expand the scope of cooperation with Chinese educational institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education China Sargodha University Of Sargodha

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

1 hour ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

2 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

2 hours ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.