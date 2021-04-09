CG of Kuwait calls on Sindh Governor

Consul General of Kuwait Salim Yusif AlHamdan called on Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail at Governor's House, here on Friday.

The bilateral relations, existing institutional cooperation and ways of further strengthening the ties between the two countries across all domains were discussed, said a statement

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Consul General of Kuwait Salim Yusif AlHamdan called on Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail at Governor's House, here on Friday.

The bilateral relations, existing institutional cooperation and ways of further strengthening the ties between the two countries across all domains were discussed, said a statement.

The Governor Sindh said that Pak- Kuwait relations were based on mutual respect and were further strengthening with the passage of time.

He said "Karachi is the economic Hub of Pakistan and provides ample opportunities for foreign investment and socio-economic activities."He said that the Kuwaiti investors were welcomed to invest in different sectors, which would help establish a prosperous society by reducing the unemployment and poverty.

The CG Kuwait offered his government support in medical field also and specially against COVID-19.