CG Of Kuwait Calls On Sindh Governor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

CG of Kuwait calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Consul General of Kuwait Salim Yusif AlHamdan called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here Friday.

They discussed bilateral relations, existing institutional cooperation and ways of further strengthening the ties between the two countries.

Governor Sindh said that Pak- Kuwait relations were based on mutual respect and were further strengthening with the passage of time.

He said that Karachi was the economic Hub of Pakistan and provided ample opportunities for foreign investment and socio-economic activities. He said that the Kuwaiti investors were welcomed to invest in different sectors which would help establish a prosperous society by reducing the unemployment and poverty.

The CG Kuwait offered his government support in medical field specially against COVID-19.

