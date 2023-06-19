UrduPoint.com

CG Of Thailand Calls On Sindh Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

CG of Thailand calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Consul General of Thailand Narut Soontarodom met Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday.

Mutual relations, enhancement in trade, exchange of delegations and other matters of mutual interests were discussed in detail on the occasion.

The Governor Sindh said that Pak-Thai relations are strengthening by every passing day and mutual cooperation in various sectors is increasing with the passage of time.

The Governor Sindh said that Sindh offers ideal investment opportunities in various fields.

He welcomed new Consul General of Thailand in Karachi and hoped that he would endeavour his utmost for cementing the bilateral relations further.

Narut Soontarodom said that Thailand was desirous of further strengthening relations between the two countries.

