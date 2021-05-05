UrduPoint.com
CG Rodriguez Felicitates English Access Graduates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:14 PM

U.S. Consul General Lahore Catherine Rodriguez has congratulated the students from Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) on successful completion of English Access Micro-scholarship Program (Access)

One hundred students virtually celebrated their graduation in English Access program in DG Khan on Wednesday. The Access program was conducted by the University of Education (UoE) and funded by the U.S. Consulate General in Lahore.

In her virtual address, U.S. Consul General Lahore Catherine Rodriguez said the Access would help them to realise their dream of pursuing higher education, adding that English language skills can open doors to opportunities in education, science and business.

"This program will empower you all to fully participate in the economic development of Pakistan in coming years," said Consul General Rodriguez.

The Consul General also pointed out that Access alumni are considered alumni of the U.S. government exchange programs and welcomed the students to join the U.S. Pakistan Alumni Network (PUAN). She encouraged the alumni to be active through PUAN and to remain engaged with University of Education and the U.S. Consulate General in Lahore.

The English Access Micro-scholarship Program (Access) provides a foundation of English language skills to non-elite, 13-20 year old students through after school classes and intensive learning activities.

Access students gain an appreciation for democratic values, increase their ability to participate successfully in the socio-economic development of their country, and gain the ability to compete for future U.S. exchange and study programs. Access includes activities related to U.S. and Pakistani culture, the development of information technology skills, as well as leadership and community service. A selected number of Access students have had the opportunity to participate in short exchange programs in the United States. Over 22,000 students have graduated from Access programs across Pakistan since 2004. The U.S. Department of State currently supports Access Programs in 85 countries around the world. There are five Access programs currently run by different universities and non-governmental organizations across the Punjab.

The U.S. Consulate General in Lahore has been working with the University of Education since 2018 for implementing English language programs. In 2019, three teachers from this program were selected to participate in an exchange program to the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

CG Rodriguez thanked the students and their parents for their dedication and hard work, praising the commitment of University of Education and the support of the management. She encouraged the students to continue learning English and pursue their dreams.

