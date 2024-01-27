CGC gulbahar wins HED Inter-College Women Kabaddi Championship

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) City Girls College Gulbahar clinched the trophy of the Higher education Department Inter-College Girls Kabaddi Championship played here at its premises on Saturday.

The Championship was aimed at giving farewell to the Principal of the Govt Girls City College Gulbahar who is going to retire from her services besides inviting all college teams to be part of the event wherein a total of eight colleges took part.

Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association and international referee Syed Sultan Shah Bacha, recently attended international Zurkhaneh, Koshti and Kabaddi Coaching and Referee Course in Iran Miss Sumayyah, Director Sports Najma Qazi, Director Sports Frontier College for Women Miss Gulsanobar Jamshed, Miss Huma, Miss Roheena, Miss Salma Faiz, Miss Hejab, Miss Sadia, Miss Sadaf,, Miss Shazia Ayub, and Miss Afsheen, officials, players and large number of students spectators were also present during the thrill-packed matches.

The organized Inter-College Kabaddi Championship has come to an end, in which the students of City Gulbahar Girls College managed to win the gold medal by showing an excellent game, and the second position went to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University, while the third position went to Government Frontier College.

Girls College City Gulbahar defeated Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University by 34-32 in a thrilling battle wherein both the teams gave each other a tough fight for a single point but both played excellent games and got thundering applause from the sitting spectators.

In the third position match Frontier College for Women defeated strong Govt Girls Degree College Nahaqi by 41-39 points. In the other matches, Govt Girls Degree College Nahaqi defeated City District Girls College by 37-22 points, while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University beat Govt Girls Degree College Gulshan Rehman by 31-28 and Frontier College for Women recorded a victory against Govt Girls Degree College Zaryab by 45-34.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony was City Girls College Gulbahar Principal Professor Tahira Dar who distributed the prizes to the students. In her speech, she thanked all the staff members and students for honouring her with a great farewell. She wished the students success in every field of life. She advised the students to keep on working hard and also gave good concentration to their sporting activities. She said sports activities are very vital for women and women should take an active part in sports activities which help them both mentally and physically.

Earlier, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University defeated Govt Girls Degree College Nahaqi in the first semi-final and in the second semi-final, Government City Gulbahar Girls College qualified for the final by defeating Frontier College for Women. A total of 8 colleges of Peshawar Region participated in the Championship.