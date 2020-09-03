UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CGGC Directs 212 Employees For Quarantine

Umer Jamshaid Thu 03rd September 2020

CGGC directs 212 employees for quarantine

Chinese Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC) Thursday while accepting the demands of the Shaheen Labour Union (SLU) ordered to quarantine 212 employees of Sukki Knari Hydro Power Project Kaghan

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chinese Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC) Thursday while accepting the demands of the Shaheen Labour Union (SLU) ordered to quarantine 212 employees of Sukki Knari Hydro Power Project Kaghan.

President SLU Syed Tahir Hussain Shah termed the acceptance of the worker's demands a best decision for safety of the employees' health.

The company also notified the Names of the employees who would be quarantined before resuming their jobs.

Earlier, during the month of July CGGC representative, Mr.

Xuong inked an agreement with the SLU president and other body members according to the Pakistani labour laws and reinstated 900 employees.

According to the agreement, the construction company would be bound to take samples of all employees for COVID-19 tests and keep them in quarantine while all of their expenses would be paid by the company.

If the workers would find negative then they would go for their assigned duty while the COVID-19 positive workers would be treated as per the government of Pakistan policy.

