CGGC of China donates 12,000 surgical masks to PEDO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) of China has donated 12,000 surgical disposable masks to Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development board (PEDO) to join hands with their Pakistani counterparts and friends to counter the COVID-19.

CGGC Country Head Pakistan Shi YU handed over the masks to Electrical Director PEDO Narinder in a simple ceremony held at CGGC Pakistan office.

PEDO appreciated CGGC's goodwill gestures, said a press release.