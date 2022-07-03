UrduPoint.com

CGH Free Medical Camps; 1650 Heart Patients Provided Free Treatment, Medicines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2022 | 02:10 PM

CGH free medical camps; 1650 heart patients provided free treatment, medicines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Cantonment General Hospital (CGH), organizing five free medical camps for heart patients has provided free medicines and treatment to over 1650.

According to RCB spokesman, Administrator CGH Brig. ® Hassan Ibraheem and Deputy Administrator Dr Attique ud Din, doctors and paramedical staff were also present at free medical camps.

Renowned Cardiologist Dr Hamdan Waqas and his team, here the other day, checked up over 250 patients and provided free medicines.

Several medical tests of a large number of the patients were also conducted.

He informed that CGH had organized five free medical camps in which over 1650 patients were checked up and provided free medicines.

The residents of Cantonment areas have appreciated the role of President Cantonment board Brig. Salman Nazar, Cantonment Executive Officer, Imran Gulzar, doctors, staff and administration of CGH and RCB for organizing free medical camps and providing free medicines and treatment to the heart patients.

395

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

5 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

14 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

14 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

14 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.