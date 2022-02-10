CGH holds free heart medical camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) here on Thursday organized a free medical camp for heart patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) here on Thursday organized a free medical camp for heart patients.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Naveed Nawaz inaugurated the medical camp in which, heart specialist, Dr Hamdan Waqas and his team checked the patients.

On the occasion, Administrator CGH Brig.

� Hassan Ibraheem and Deputy Administrator Dr Attique Ud Din, doctors and paramedical staff were present.

Renowned Cardiologist checked up the patients and provided free medicines.

Several medical tests of a large number of the patients were also conducted.

Additional CEO RCB also inspected different departments of the hospital. He was briefed about the healthcare facilities being provided to the citizens at the hospital.

The administrator informed that a special heart clinic had also been launched in CGH.