CGH Holds Free Medical Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) on Friday held a free medical camp for heart patients

Renowned Cardiologist Dr Hamdan Waqas and his team checked up over 186 patients and provided free medicines.

Several medical tests of a large number of patients were also conducted.

Member Cantonment board, Malik Tahir Ayub visited the medical camp and inspected different departments of the hospital.

Administrator CGH Brig. Hassan Ibraheem and Deputy AdministratorDr Attique ud Din, doctors and paramedical staff were present on the occasion.

