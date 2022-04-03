UrduPoint.com

CGH Holds Free Medical Camps For Heart And Skin Diseases Patients

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) organized separate free medical camps for heart and skin diseases patients during last week.

According to RCB spokesman, on the occasion, Administrator CGH Brig. ® Hassan Ibraheem and Deputy Administrator Dr Attique ud Din, doctors and paramedical staff were present.

Renowned Cardiologist Dr Hamdan Waqas and his team checked up over 186 patients and provided free medicines.

Several medical tests of a large number of the patients were also conducted.

CGH also organized a separate free medical camp for patients of skin diseases.

Dermatologist Dr Huma Afzal Sheikh and her team checked the patients.

On the occasion, Administrator CGH Brig. ® Hassan Ibraheem and Deputy Administrator Dr Attique ud Din, doctors and paramedical staff were present.

Renowned doctors checked up over 500 patients and provided free medicines.

