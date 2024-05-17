CGH Organize Awareness Seminar To Mark World Blood Pressure Day
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A seminar in connection with the World Blood Pressure Day Friday organized by the Cantonment General Hospital (CGH), followed by an awareness walk.
The speakers at the seminar informed the audience about causes, symptoms and remedial measures of the blood pressure issues. They advised regular monitoring of blood pressure and getting treated by physicians.They underlined the importance of the use of medicines recommended by the specialists. The speakers strongly recommended physical exercises and healthy activities for maintaining individual health. They said that on observing any relevant symptoms, people should contact the doctor and avoid self medication.
Later, a walk was also organized to aware the people about the blood pressure issues. Awareness pamphlets were distributed to general public. Citizens appreciated RCB CEO and CGH Staff for the conduct of awareness walk. They expressed satisfaction over the treatment facilities being provided by the CGH.
The spokesman RCB, Rasheed Saqib informed that a free medical camp would be organized on Saturday, May 18, in which patients of blood pressure and diabetes would be facilitated with free medical check-up and free medicines.
