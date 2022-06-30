CGH organizes free medical camp for heart patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) on Thursday organized a free medical camp for heart patients.

According to RCB spokesman, on the occasion, Administrator CGH Brig. ® Hassan Ibraheem and Deputy Administrator Dr Attique ud Din, doctors and paramedical staff were present.

Renowned Cardiologist Dr Hamdan Waqas and his team checked up over 250 patients and provided free medicines.

Several medical tests of a large number of the patients were also conducted.

He informed that CGH had organized five free medical camps in which over 1650 patients were checked up and provided free medicines.

The residents of Cantonment areas have appreciated the role of President Cantonment board Brig. Salman Nazar, Cantonment Executive Officer, Imran Gulzar, doctors, staff and administration of CGH and RCB for organizing free medical camps.