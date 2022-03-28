UrduPoint.com

CGH Organizes Free Medical Camp For Patients Of Skin Diseases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 09:19 PM

CGH organizes free medical camp for patients of skin diseases

Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) here on Monday organized a free medical camp for patients of skin diseases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) here on Monday organized a free medical camp for patients of skin diseases.

Dermatologist Dr Huma Afzal Sheikh and her team checked the patients.

On the occasion, Administrator CGH Brig. (R) Hassan Ibraheem and Deputy Administrator Dr Attique ud Din, doctors and paramedical staff were present.

Renowned doctors checked up over 500 patients and provided free medicines.

>