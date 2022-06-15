CGPA holds workshop to educate business community on KP RTI Act

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) organized a three-day training workshop to educate the business community of Peshawar on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information (KP RTI) Act 2013 and Right of Access to Information (RAI) Act 2017, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The workshop was attended by entrepreneurs from various disciplines of trade, and representatives from Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, Women Chamber of Commerce, Small & Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA), Peshawar Chamber of Small traders and industries, and All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA).

The purpose of this training was to train the business community about the importance of RTI law and its use in their businesses.

This training workshop was also aimed at creating better understanding about right to information and its linkage with improved public service delivery and a source to raise awareness about RTI and encourage government compliance, introducing citizens' rights under the KP RTI Act 2013 and RAI Act 2017.

The participants were also trained on the concept of good governance, salient features of both Federal and KP RTI laws and also provided step-by-step instructions to use these laws.

The workshop was concluded at filing RTI requests by the participant as per their respective needs of business.