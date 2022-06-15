UrduPoint.com

CGPA Holds Workshop To Educate Business Community On KP RTI Act

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

CGPA holds workshop to educate business community on KP RTI Act

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) organized a three-day training workshop to educate the business community of Peshawar on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information (KP RTI) Act 2013 and Right of Access to Information (RAI) Act 2017, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The workshop was attended by entrepreneurs from various disciplines of trade, and representatives from Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, Women Chamber of Commerce, Small & Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA), Peshawar Chamber of Small traders and industries, and All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA).

The purpose of this training was to train the business community about the importance of RTI law and its use in their businesses.

This training workshop was also aimed at creating better understanding about right to information and its linkage with improved public service delivery and a source to raise awareness about RTI and encourage government compliance, introducing citizens' rights under the KP RTI Act 2013 and RAI Act 2017.

The participants were also trained on the concept of good governance, salient features of both Federal and KP RTI laws and also provided step-by-step instructions to use these laws.

The workshop was concluded at filing RTI requests by the participant as per their respective needs of business.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Enterprise Chamber Women 2017 Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal ..

NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal year

14 minutes ago
 Rupee touches historic low of Rs206.46 against US ..

Rupee touches historic low of Rs206.46 against US dollar

19 minutes ago
 Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's d ..

Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's dream

1 hour ago
 Imam, Rizwan join Babar Azam at top of ICC ODI and ..

Imam, Rizwan join Babar Azam at top of ICC ODI and T20 rankings

2 hours ago
 Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis h ..

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis halted his cricket career

3 hours ago
 Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitig ..

Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitigate effects of climate change

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.