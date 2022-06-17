CGPA organizes training workshop on KP RI Act 2013, RAI Act 2017

Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) organized a three-day training workshop for the business community of Peshawar on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information (KP RI) Act 2013 and Right of Access to Information (RAI) Act 2017, said a press release issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) organized a three-day training workshop for the business community of Peshawar on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information (KP RI) Act 2013 and Right of Access to Information (RAI) Act 2017, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The three-day training workshop was arranged at a local hotel in Peshawar. Entrepreneurs from various disciplines of trade, representatives from Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, Women Chamber of Commerce, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA), Peshawar Chamber of Small traders and industries and All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) attended the training workshop.

The purpose of this training was to train the business community about the importance of RTI law and its use in their businesses.

This training workshop was also aimed at creating better understanding about right to information and its linkage with improved public service delivery and a source to raise awareness about RTI and encourage government compliance, introducing citizens' rights under the KP RTI act 2013 and Right of Access to Information Act 2017.

The participants were also trained on the concept of Good Governance, Salient Features of both Federal and KP RTI laws and also provided step-by-step instructions for the use of these laws.

The workshop was concluded by filing RTI requests by the participant as per their respective needs of business.