CGPA, WCCI Hold Private-Public Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) in collaboration with Women Chambers of Commerce and industries (WCCI) Mardan hosted Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) under Supporting Private Sector to Keep Critical Civic Space Open in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa project.

The event that was funded by Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) brought together key stakeholders to foster inclusive and participatory democracy in the region by empowering women business owners.

The dialogue addressed strategies and initiatives designed to support women entrepreneurs and small businesses across KP.

Project Manager Khalfan Khattak highlighted CGPA's commitment to strengthening women’s chambers of commerce by creating an enabling environment for participatory democracy and reliable opportunities for women-led businesses.

Speaking at the event, Mahvish Ayub, Head of Strategy at National Incubation Center (NIC) Peshawar, emphasized the importance of strengthening women entrepreneurs in the province.

She highlighted the vital role NIC Peshawar has played in enhancing capacity building and outreach for women entrepreneurs.

Ambareen Hoti, Founding President of WCCI Mardan Division inform participants about the vital role of women chambers

in revenue generation at the district level. She outlined the barriers faced by businesswomen in KP.

Commissioner Inland Revenue, Ashfaq Masood explained the FBR policy and steps to streamline the registration process, emphasizing the benefits it offers women entrepreneurs in accessing markets and financial resources both at Federal and provincial level.

Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner Azmat Ullah Wazir elaborated the role of district administration in enhancing local business ecosystems under the KP Urban Policy 2030 and Chief Minister’s reforms agenda. He pledged support to create workable spaces and to establish women facilitation desk for businesswomen at the district level.

