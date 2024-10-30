CGPA workshop calls for unified efforts to overcome SMEs’ development

A three days workshop organized by Center for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) focused on improving environment for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A three days workshop organized by Center for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) focused on improving environment for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Utilizing the Technology of Participation (TOP), the event emphasized the Theory of Change for SMEs, fostering collaboration among business owners, associates, and chamber representatives.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the gathering served as a crucial platform for dialogue and cooperation, aimed at enhancing the growth and sustainability of SMEs in the region.

A diverse group from the government and entrepreneurial sectors participated in the event. Members from different entrepreneurial sectors, FBR, SMEDA, chambers of commerce, academia, media, local and international organizations, and the banking sector participated and addressed all relevant questions as follows with the following respected members.

The consultations engaged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stakeholders, revealing SMEs challenges like limited financing, regulatory hurdles, inadequate infrastructure, and competition from larger firms.

The discussions underscored urgent need for a supportive ecosystem.

Ms. Hina discussed the theory of change in relation to the consultation workshop, highlighting how stakeholder engagement can lead to tangible improvements for SMEs.

She detailed the steps involved, including identifying challenges, setting goals, and implementing strategies that leverage collaboration among participants.

Provincial Chief (SMEDA) KP, Rashid Awan

stated that complete documentation is required for grant eligibility, emphasizing that a collective stakeholder approach is vital for boosting SMEs.

Collaboration between the government and private sector is essential to address SMEs challenges, he added.

Ashfaq Masood, Commissioner of Inland FBR KP emphasized the importance of obtaining an NTN for entrepreneurs' prosperity and the need to educate them about its significance.

Commissioner RTS, Asim Imam endorsed facilitating and assisting SMEs through the Right to Services for optimal support.

SVP Sharhad Chamber of Commerce, Abdul Jalil Jan discussed the importance of collaboration between the government and private sector for the well-being of SMEs.

Ms. Nighat, a representative from the Bank of Khyber discussed the bank's role in facilitating loans and grants for SMEs and entrepreneurs, highlighting their commitment to supporting business growth and development.

