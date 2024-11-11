CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais Meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 11:56 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Lt Gen Muhammad Avais Dastgir, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Pakistan Army met Gen Li Qiaoming, Commander of PLA Army on Monday at PLA Army Headquarters, Beijing.
A discussion was focused at evolving global and regional situations and follow-up on measures for enhancing bilateral military-to-military cooperation, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
During the meeting, the CGS offered heartfelt condolences on the loss of Chinese lives in a recent terrorist attack in Karachi and affirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to ensure enhanced security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.
The dignitary from China acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s efforts and measures for improving the security of the Chinese and assured wholehearted support to Pakistan.
Both sides agreed to further enhance cooperation to counter common enemies working against the peace and development of the region.
Other areas of defense cooperation were also deliberated and both sides reviewed the progress of collaboration in areas of military education, training, equipment, and technology.
Both sides agreed to further institutionalize mechanisms for mutual sharing of experiences and enhancing regular interactions.
