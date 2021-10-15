CGSS delegation discusses areas of cooperation with UoS vice chancellor

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :To map out areas of common interest for joint academic and research ventures, Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saleem Mazhar invited a delegation of the Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) to the university, here on Friday.

During the meeting, extensive discussion was held to identify the areas of collaboration between both institutes particularly in exploring national and international research endeavours, developing global linkages, instilling skills among students through training, and inculcating intellectual competence by exchanging ideas through knowledge sharing platforms.

Prof. Dr. Saleem Mazhar briefed the delegation, headed by CGSS Executive Director Khalid Taimur Akram, about the progress and achievements of Sargodha University as one of the largest universities in Punjab, providing standard education to more than 24,000 students in 127 programs.

He informed the delegation that Sargodha University is listed among the top institutions of the world by Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Recently, Times Higher Education declared Sargodha University as the best university in Pakistan in teaching. Prof. Dr. Saleem Mazhar laid greater emphasis on training youth for enhancing global identity of the institution and inter-institutional coordination. He assured his full support in fostering collaboration that can produce tangible and outcome-based results.

While expressing views, Khalid Taimur Akram said that there are plenty of opportunities in Pakistan but there is a need to change the attitude of the international community towards us. Global perspective about Pakistan can be changed by sending Pakistani scholars and talented teachers to other countries through scholarships. In this regard, collaboration between educational and policy-making institutions is essential.