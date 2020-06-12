UrduPoint.com
CGSS, IUB Joined Hands To Promote Research Activities On Agreed Fields

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:48 PM

Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad and Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Thursday joined hands to promote research projects on agreed fields for developing a sound cooperation in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):

Both the institutions will explore opportunities to involve the academia in the multilateral fields. It was decided that CGSS will link Islamia University of Bahawalpur with various international universities and will also initiate student exchange programmes, said a press release received here.

Later, Major General Hafiz Masroor Ahmed (Retd), Vice President CGSS and Brigadier Abdullah Khan (Retd), Senior Member Advisory Board CGSS visited Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

The visiting dignitaries met Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Senior Head of Departments and Faculty Members.

Major General Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, (Retd) - Vice President CGSS and Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

