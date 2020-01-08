CGSS Organized Discussion On "Escalation Between US And Iran"

Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad organized an In-House discussion on "Escalation between US and Iran; Regional Implications and Options for Pakistan" at Islamabad, Pakistan

Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad organized an In-House discussion on "Escalation between US and Iran; Regional Implications and Options for Pakistan" at Islamabad, Pakistan.Prominent dignitaries including defence analysts, Former Ambassadors and members of academiaparticipated as panelists.The participants stated that the US-Iran tussle is three dimensional that is global, regional and its effects on Pakistan.Iran's main objective is withdrawal of the US forces troops from Iraqand other Middle-Eastern countries.

The assassination of Qasim Solemani by US has triggered the situation and in response, Iran attacked the Ain al-Asad airbaseof US in Iraq. However, Iran does not want any further escalation.US accused the involvement of QasemSoleimani in conspiracy against US and killings of many innocent people.

The participants were of theview that reconciliation process is not evidentwhich has created difficulties for Pakistan to take any stance but it is suggested that Pakistan should remain neutral and its territory must not be used for the interest of any other state.

As far as, military escalation is concerned, US and Iran both will not go for full fledge war,however, the situation will remain tensed and confrontation is likely to continue.The US and Irantension will result in increase of oilprices andpossibilities of proxy warin the Gulf region will further worsen the situation.While US is trying to bring normalcy in its relations with Pakistan, the current situation will continue to test Pakistan's various commitments with US in context of US-Taliban peace talks.In addition, Pakistan will have to maintain a strategic balance between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

US wants complete foothold in Middle-East and will continue usingsuch proxy war tactics.

Moreover, Arab world is divided and polarized. The developing scenariocan also provoke US to target more Iranian interests in the region.US is trying to give an impression that Iran is close ally of Russia which can be a threat for US and Saudi Arabia as well.

It is the need of the hour that global powers must use their influence to deescalate the situation. China has offered military assistance to Iraq and Russia is alreadyinvolved in Syria and Iraq.US is losing her global allies and is now isolated in the international arena.

Amongst the Muslim countries in Middle-east, only Iran has the capable potential to fight against US. QasemSoleimani's assassination is the violation of international law and violation of Iraq's territorial sovereignty.In case of full fledge war, Pakistan will have to decide its stance and has to come up with a policy.India can also benefit from such situation and can create further tensions at the eastern border of Pakistan.

Pakistan must adopt a pragmatic foreign policy to tackle this situation and adopt a management strategy.The leadership of Pakistan must engage in mediation process through bilateral visits to Iran, US and other major players.

Pakistan must call Parliamentary Session to discuss National Security and create consensus. In the past, Pakistan has successfully maintained its neutral stance on various global issues including Iran-Iraq war and Yemen crisis. However, it is about time that Pakistan must frame a policy to come up with a comprehensive strategy.