ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad on Monday organized an Online Conference on, "Kazakhstan's Parliamentary Election 2021: A Way Forward for Further Strengthening Democracy & Political Setup".

The conference aimed to understand the Kazakhstan government's attempts to strengthen fair democratic and political values in the country to give a neutral and unbiased perspective on how such steps will be effective for free and fair parliamentary elections in the country on January 10, said a press release.

The conference was commenced with the speech of Dr. Mahboob Hussain, Chairman, Department of History & Pakistan Studies, University of Punjab, Lahore.

He discussed Kazakhstan Parliamentary Election 2021: A Giant Step Towards Liberal and Functional Democracy. He mentioned the historical and cultural importance of Central Asia dating back to ancient times. Hundreds of poets, writers, and Sufis migrated from central Asia to South Asia, thereby contributing significantly to the literature, history, science, and culture of South Asia.

Dr. Mahboob highlighted that the upcoming elections were an important step towards the political institutionalization setup in the country. Several reforms have been introduced for the upcoming elections in terms of representation and constitutional requirements.

He further mentioned that it was the science of history that politically stable societies gain economic prosperity.

Dr. Ghazi M. Abdullah, Assistant Professor, Department of History, University of the Punjab, Lahore discussed blessings of political system in Kazakhstan.

He highlighted that this topic is very important viz a viz the current political situation in Kazakhstan. It is a country that is economically, politically, historically, geographically and in the foreign policy paradigm is one of the most important countries in Central Asia.

Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan, Member board of Experts, CGSS & Regional Geopolitical Analyst discussed vital actors of preparedness of free and fair elections in Kazakhstan in 2021.

He mentioned that all actors in Kazakhstan were fully prepared for upcoming parliamentary elections according to international standards and protocols. All preparations for free, fair, and impartial elections have been institutionalized in the country, including people friendly policies, equal participation, and structural reforms in all sectors.

Dr. Mehmood highlighted that five political parties will be participating in the upcoming elections, all these parties are free to participate and nominate their representatives depending on their popularity, education, and experience of the candidates.

Akan Rakhmetullin, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan discussed Kazakhstan's Presidential Political reforms and its important development in the country.

He thanked all panelists for their in-depth analysis of Kazakhstan's political system and parliamentary elections.

Highlighting the importance of enhanced representation of women and youth he mentioned that according to the Kazakhstan constitution people aged 25 can be part of the Majlis, but before these elections, it was not practically manifestoed. All the reforms made by the President are now being practically implemented.

He said the entire process will be conducted keeping in view the international SOPs to ensure the safety of citizens especially the elderly population of Kazakhstan.

The conference was moderated by Palwasha Nawaz, Project Executive, CGSS, and was attended by 50 participants including students and members of academia. It was also viewed by 100 people on social media networks.