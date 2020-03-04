UrduPoint.com
CGSS, Punjab University Signs MoU To Promote Joint Research

Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad and University of the Punjab, Lahore on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and agreed to facilitate cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

It was also decided that CGSS and University of the Punjab will work together to promote joint research projects on agreed fields for developing a sound cooperation in the future, a press release said.

Furthermore, both the institutions will work and explore opportunities to involve the academia in the multilateral fields.

University of the Punjab, Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar and CGSS Vice President (Retd) Major General Hafiz Masroor Ahmed - signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

A total number of 150 students, faculty members and deans of University of the Punjab attended the event.

