CGSS To Publish Stories For Combating COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:18 PM

Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) has taken the initiative to publish a series of articles, stories and case studies for sharing the thoughts, opinions and suggestive measures for combating the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).

The story or article should be 400 to 1200 words (including name of the author and country of residence), said a statement on Monday.

The CGSS would publish the stories and articles for the world to read, it further said.

The inspirational stories or articles should be about fighting against the pandemic or any advice for the society, opinions, suggestions and case studies.

Short videos of one to two minutes could also be sent to CGSS for the YouTube Channel. The stories/articles/videos and case studies could be shared at cgsspapers@gmail.com or infocgss@yahoo.com.

