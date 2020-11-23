Ch Anwar Aziz laid to rest

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :-:Former Federal minister Ch Anwar Aziz who died of protracted illness, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Shakargarh on Monday.

Ch Anwar Aziz late was the father of former federal minister Ch Daniyal Aziz, uncle of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and father-in-law of MNA Mehnaz Akbar.

His funeral prayers was attended by a large number of people belonging to all walks of life.