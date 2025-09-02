Open Menu

Ch Armaghan Vows Swift Relief For Bajwat Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 07:38 PM

Minister of State for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani on Tuesday said that the rehabilitation of flood-hit people in Bajwat is among the government’s top priorities

He praised the courage of local residents who continue to face both floods and Indian firing across the border.

Addressing people at village Kahlian in Bajwat, he announced the establishment of a GEPCO complaint center in Bajwat and said electricity restoration had begun.

He added that ration distribution and other relief activities were being carried out without interruption.

The minister, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, PLRA Chairman Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, and MPA Rana Arif Harnah, visited Bajwat and Chaprar to review damages and monitor rehabilitation measures.

Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani reaffirmed that the government would continue to extend full support until the complete rehabilitation of flood victims.

