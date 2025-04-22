Open Menu

Ch Asif Includes As Independent Director Of BoG Of OPF

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Ch Asif includes as independent director of BoG of OPF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PaK Japan Group Chaudhary Asif Mehmood was included as independent director in the board of Governors (BoG) of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation ( OPF).

Ch Asif has experience of serving as Ambassador -at-Large in Japan and Far East.

Overseas Pakistanis including Chairman Pakistan business Association South Korea Mudasar Cheema has appreciated government for including Ch Asif in BoG.

They said that the step will help boosting services of OPF and increasing foreign remittances.

