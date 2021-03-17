UrduPoint.com
Ch Fawad Asks Opposition To Initiate Dialogue Over Electoral Reforms

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:15 PM

Ch Fawad asks opposition to initiate dialogue over electoral reforms

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday invited the opposition to take a step forward in the parliament and initiate dialogues over electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday invited the opposition to take a step forward in the parliament and initiate dialogues over electoral reforms.

In a tweet, he stated that it was a good that the opposition had retreated from the long march as political stability was direly needed in the country.

He invited the opposition to take step forward in the parliament, initiate dialogues over electoral reforms through constituting a new election commission and laws.

Chaudhry Fawad said that judicial and administrative reforms were the need of the hour and the opposition should give its recommendations in that regard.

It is pertinent here to mention that the anti-government opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Tuesday announced postponement of its long march, previously scheduled to take place on March 26.

The announcement was made by PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman following the meeting of the alliance in Islamabad.

He was accompanied by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan People's Party Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani and other PDM leaders.

