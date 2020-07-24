Ch Fawad asks PEC to provide relief to medium level contractor companies

The Ministry of Science and Technology has directed the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) to provide relief to the medium level contractor companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Science and Technology has directed the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) to provide relief to the medium level contractor companies.

This was stated by the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a tweet on Friday.

The federal minister said he has asked the PEC to provide relief to the contractor companies as per Prime Minister's construction industry package.

"PEC should give 25 percent relief in the fee of 'C' and 'D' categories of contractors", Chaudhry Fawad said.

The condition of utilizing the services of local engineers will be implemented after acquiring a project, he said.