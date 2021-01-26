UrduPoint.com
Ch Fawad Asks Serious Leadership In Opposition Should Come Forward

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:52 PM

Ch Fawad asks serious leadership in opposition should come forward

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said politically immature people had taken the opposition hostage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said politically immature people had taken the opposition hostage.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said serious leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People's Party should come forward and become alternative leadership.

"Governance, elections and judicial reform were undoubtedly important but who will negotiate with this immature leadership," he questioned.

The government coordinator in the parliament had been asked that the government was requesting, one chief minister was saying that he was not accountable to the government, if we talk about election reforms, they are not ready for it, Chaudhry Fawad said.

The opposition on one-day talks about no-confidence movement, second day about long march and third day resignations. Such a frivolous political leadership was a threat to the future of the country, he added.

