Ch Fawad calls for using technology in cases against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday called for using technology in the cases against Nawaz Sharif.

The federal minister, in a tweet, said "tomorrow the accountability court is going to charge Asif Ali Zardari through video link".

The use of technology in the courts is a welcoming sign. Why technology is not being used in the cases against Nawaz Sharif, he questioned.

The cases against Nawaz Sharif should be started immediately by ensuring his presence through video link, Chaudhry Fawad stressed.