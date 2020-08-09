UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ch Fawad Calls For Using Technology In Cases Against Nawaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

Ch Fawad calls for using technology in cases against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday called for using technology in the cases against Nawaz Sharif.

The federal minister, in a tweet, said "tomorrow the accountability court is going to charge Asif Ali Zardari through video link".

The use of technology in the courts is a welcoming sign. Why technology is not being used in the cases against Nawaz Sharif, he questioned.

The cases against Nawaz Sharif should be started immediately by ensuring his presence through video link, Chaudhry Fawad stressed.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Technology Sunday Court

Recent Stories

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

45 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE feels the pain of Air India Expre ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

13 hours ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.