Ch Fawad congratulates Ali Asjad Malhi for leading in by polls (NA-75)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate, Ali Asjad Malhi for taking lead in the by-polls in NA-75 (Daska)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate, Ali Asjad Malhi for taking lead in the by-polls in NA-75 (Daska).

In a tweet, the federal minister urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the result immediately and stated that the patience of the workers should not be tested.

He said that "Respect will be for `Qanoon' (law) not for the "Noon (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz)".