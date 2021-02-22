Ch Fawad demands immediate release of Haleem Adil Sheikh

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday condemned the arrest of opposition leader Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh and demanded his release immediately

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday condemned the arrest of opposition leader Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh and demanded his release immediately.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that the arrest of opposition leader, Haleem Adil Sheikh in the political cases needs strong condemnation.

Where did the Pakistan People's Party's stance of democracy go at the time of Haleem Sheikh's arrest, the minister questioned.

Torturing political opponents with their goons and sending them into jail in false cases is highly reprehensible, the minister said while demanding release of Haleem Sheikh immediately.

The tweet of the minister came in response of the tweet by the daughter of Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday night who said that "her dad was attacked inside central jail today with the intention to take his life".

She said "It's my dad's birthday today and every year we cut a cake together at midnight. However, tonight I had to go see him injured at the hospital, unable to stand or walk, Shame on Sindh Gov".