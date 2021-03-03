UrduPoint.com
Ch Fawad Expresses Confidence Over PTI's Victory In Senate Elections

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 03:57 PM

Ch Fawad expresses confidence over PTI's victory in Senate elections

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday expressed his confidence about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf victory in the Senate elections being held in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday expressed his confidence about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf victory in the Senate elections being held in the country.

The federal minister in a tweet said that PTI will win the Senate elections easily.

He said "Hafeez Shaikh alone will get over 180 votes and the whole opposition together will manage to secure 150 vote only in the election".

He hoped that PTI will be the largest party in the upper house after winning Senate elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that the polling started at 9:00 am and will continue uninterrupted till 5:00 pm. The senate elections are being contested for the 37 vacant seats.

