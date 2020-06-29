Ch Fawad For Investigating KSE Attack From Every Aspect
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday emphasized on investigating the Karachi Stock Exchange attack from every aspect.
In a tweet, he indicated towards involvement of external elements and planning of a network like Kulbhushan Yadav behind this attack.
Fawad Chaudhry said excellent performance of law enforcement agencies saved the country from a big loss.