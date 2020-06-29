Ch Fawad for investigating KSE attack from every aspect

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday emphasized on investigating the Karachi Stock Exchange attack from every aspect

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday emphasized on investigating the Karachi Stock Exchange attack from every aspect.

In a tweet, he indicated towards involvement of external elements and planning of a network like Kulbhushan Yadav behind this attack.

Fawad Chaudhry said excellent performance of law enforcement agencies saved the country from a big loss.