Ch Fawad pays glowing tribute to Kargil war heroes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday paid tribute to the sacrifices laid by Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed to safeguard the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In a tweet, he said "Martyrs of Kargil! whole nation is indebted to you. Our lions will always be remembered."It is pertinent to mention here that the nation observed 21st martyrdom anniversary of Kargil war heroes today.