Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 09:20 PM

Ch Fawad terms formation of Civil Drone Authority as historical endeavour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said Pakistan had to adopt modern farming techniques to bring advancement in its agriculture sector.

Talking to the media persons here regarding approval of the formation of Civil Drone Authority by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal minister termed this initiative as a historical endeavour.

Chaudhry Fawad said that Pakistan had the capability to make drones since the year 2003, however, only military drones were being made in the country, not the civil ones.

Agriculture was being shifted to drones all over the world. Crop monitoring and spray had also been shifted to drones, he said while emphasizing the need to start manufacturing of drones in Pakistan.

The purpose of creating drone authority was to bring all the institutions under one roof, he said.

The minister said that the agriculture sector must be based on technology.

"We have to go for modern farming to transform our agriculture sector", he added.

