UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ch Fawad Terms Low Standard Of Education At Colleges, Universities Level A Big Issue

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

Ch Fawad terms low standard of education at colleges, universities level a big issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said low standard of education at colleges and universities level was a big problem being faced by the country.

In a tweet, Chaudhry Fawad said, "Engineers' jobs are not a big problem.

Our problem is the low standard of education in colleges and universities".

He stated that he had been asking the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to bring at least 20 universities to world class standards and upgrade syllabus and degree programs according to the market needs.

The minister said jobs were not a problem for the capable people.

Related Topics

World Technology Education HEC Sunday Market Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects number of vital projects in ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,171 new COVID-19 cases, 866 recove ..

26 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak issues decision to form Suprem ..

1 hour ago

DEWA launches phase 3 of its AI employee &#039;Ram ..

3 hours ago

Biologists create &quot;Atlas&quot; of gene expres ..

3 hours ago

S. Korea reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.