Ch Fawad terms Punjab govt shift to electric public transport as commendable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday termed the decision of the Punjab government to shift on electric public transport as commendable.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that his ministry will extend full cooperation to the Punjab government in this regard.

Chaudhry Fawad said that the Sindh government also has a responsibility to move towards green transport as this will be an important development for our future.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar has given formal approval for running electric buses in the province.