Ch Fawad terms rich countries' bmonopoly over COVID vaccine as alarming

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said rich countries' monopoly on coronavirus vaccine is alarming.

In a tweet, he said the richest countries have already ordered 500 million vaccines' doses.

"This means that it would take at least two years to supply COVID vaccines to the developing countries. World Health Organization and other international organizations need to realize this situation", minister said on his official twitter handle.

It is pertinent to mention here that two international companies announced the invention of 90 percent effective vaccine on Monday.