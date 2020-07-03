UrduPoint.com
Ch Fawad Underscores Need To Reform Judicial System

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:40 PM

Ch Fawad underscores need to reform judicial system

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said, the dismissal of Judge Arshad Malik underscores the importance of moving towards the need to reform the judicial system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said, the dismissal of Judge Arshad Malik underscores the importance of moving towards the need to reform the judicial system.

If the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Law wait any longer, it can only be regretted, the minister stated in a tweet.

He emphasized on establishing Judicial Service of Pakistan and improve quality of judges.

Similarly judges should consider themselves bound by the law, he added.

