Ch Fawad Urges Provincial Governments To Announce Finance Commission Immediately

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:28 PM

Ch Fawad urges provincial governments to announce Finance Commission immediately

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday asked the provincial governments to take measures for announcement of their Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) awards immediately, following the directives of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan and the federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday asked the provincial governments to take measures for announcement of their Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) awards immediately, following the directives of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan and the federal cabinet.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that the development funds should be immediately transferred to the district level.

The violation of Article 140-A of the country's constitution is unacceptable, the minister said.

Chaudhry Fawad said more responsibility of implementing this task lies with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

More Stories From Pakistan

