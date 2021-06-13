Ch. Fawad visits Karachi Arts Council

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, on Sunday paid a visit to Karachi Arts Council (KAC) and viewed the facilities being provided to encourage artists.

On his arrival, President, KAC, Ahmed Muhammad Shah, Vice President, Munawar Saeed, Secretary, Aijaz Ahmed Farooqui, other office bearers and members of governing body welcomed the visitors.

He inspected open air and AC auditoriums, visual studio, library and other sections of the council.

The President KAC briefed the federal minister about performance, functioning and future plans of the council.

Earlier, the Information Minister also planted a sapling in the lawn of the Arts Council.\932